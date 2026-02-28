Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,954 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the January 29th total of 24,276 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFSE opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,726.7% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

