FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.0360, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

