NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,829 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the January 29th total of 22,634 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYBI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

NASDAQ:HYBI opened at $50.15 on Friday. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.3379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th.

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

