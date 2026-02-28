iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,102 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 29th total of 5,280 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMMF opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Government Money Market ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. iShares Government Money Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Government Money Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Government Money Market ETF (GMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in US government money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks current income. GMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

