Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.9430, with a volume of 1727885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Key Headlines Impacting Nomad Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomad Foods this week:

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS matched consensus at $0.50 and revenue of $907.1M materially topped analyst estimates, with FY2025 results in line with prior guidance — this reduces near?term earnings surprise risk and shows top?line resilience. Article Title

Q4 results: EPS matched consensus at $0.50 and revenue of $907.1M materially topped analyst estimates, with FY2025 results in line with prior guidance — this reduces near?term earnings surprise risk and shows top?line resilience. Positive Sentiment: Technical/read sentiment: Zacks flags NOMD as oversold after a recent decline; analysts have been raising earnings estimates, which could support a reversal if fundamentals stabilize. Article Title

Technical/read sentiment: Zacks flags NOMD as oversold after a recent decline; analysts have been raising earnings estimates, which could support a reversal if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosure: The company filed its Annual Report (Form 20?F) for FY?2025 with audited financials — useful for investors but not market moving by itself. Article Title

Corporate disclosure: The company filed its Annual Report (Form 20?F) for FY?2025 with audited financials — useful for investors but not market moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 disclosures/transcript and previews are available for deeper read into margins, regional performance and management commentary — important for modeling but primarily confirm the mixed story. Article Title

Q4 disclosures/transcript and previews are available for deeper read into margins, regional performance and management commentary — important for modeling but primarily confirm the mixed story. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance cut: Management updated FY26 EPS guidance to $1.71–$1.89 vs. the consensus ~ $2.06 — this guidance shortfall is the main near?term negative catalyst, pressuring valuation and prompting investor caution. Article Title

FY?2026 guidance cut: Management updated FY26 EPS guidance to $1.71–$1.89 vs. the consensus ~ $2.06 — this guidance shortfall is the main near?term negative catalyst, pressuring valuation and prompting investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategy risk: Coverage highlights a new CEO “transition” plan that positions the company for a potentially painful restructuring year — signals of cost actions and execution risk can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.