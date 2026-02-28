TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.13.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 price target on TXO Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In other news, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $98,080.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 608,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,601.64. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 10,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $129,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 205,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,071.18. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $463,319.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TXO Partners by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

