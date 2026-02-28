ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on February 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 12/5/2025.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technicals and analyst optimism: Several outlets note NOW is deeply oversold after a ~50% drawdown and some brokerages have high price targets (Citigroup $237 noted), creating a contrarian upside case if the $100 area holds. Read More.

Technicals and analyst optimism: Several outlets note NOW is deeply oversold after a ~50% drawdown and some brokerages have high price targets (Citigroup $237 noted), creating a contrarian upside case if the $100 area holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New AI product launches: ServiceNow unveiled Autonomous Workforce and EmployeeWorks to extend AI-driven orchestration and enterprise automation — a strategic move to monetize AI across workflows rather than be displaced by it. Read More.

New AI product launches: ServiceNow unveiled Autonomous Workforce and EmployeeWorks to extend AI-driven orchestration and enterprise automation — a strategic move to monetize AI across workflows rather than be displaced by it. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational proof points: ServiceNow reports it resolves ~90% of its own IT requests autonomously, which management can use to demonstrate ROI to customers and accelerate sales. Read More.

Operational proof points: ServiceNow reports it resolves ~90% of its own IT requests autonomously, which management can use to demonstrate ROI to customers and accelerate sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem and compliance wins: Moveworks from ServiceNow has FedRAMP Moderate authorization (opens public?sector sales) and ServiceNow AVR integration with Contrast Security strengthens enterprise security credentials. Read More. and Read More.

Ecosystem and compliance wins: Moveworks from ServiceNow has FedRAMP Moderate authorization (opens public?sector sales) and ServiceNow AVR integration with Contrast Security strengthens enterprise security credentials. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative positioning: Analysts comparing GitLab and ServiceNow see NOW’s large?deal momentum and deep workflow integrations as advantages, but the piece highlights competitive and macro headwinds in the enterprise software space. Read More.

Comparative positioning: Analysts comparing GitLab and ServiceNow see NOW’s large?deal momentum and deep workflow integrations as advantages, but the piece highlights competitive and macro headwinds in the enterprise software space. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Partnership/marketing momentum: EY collaboration and third?party integrations (e.g., startups building ServiceNow ties) support long?term adoption but are incremental near?term drivers. Read More.

Partnership/marketing momentum: EY collaboration and third?party integrations (e.g., startups building ServiceNow ties) support long?term adoption but are incremental near?term drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares (~$376k) on Feb 23, trimming his stake — an isolated insider sale that can be read negatively by some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: Director/insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares (~$376k) on Feb 23, trimming his stake — an isolated insider sale that can be read negatively by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and narrative risk: Short interest rose markedly in February (~28% increase), and ongoing media/analyst debate about AI eroding software growth is keeping sentiment weak and amplifying volatility. Read More.

Rising short interest and narrative risk: Short interest rose markedly in February (~28% increase), and ongoing media/analyst debate about AI eroding software growth is keeping sentiment weak and amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor patience tested: Coverage notes that rolling out AI products and integrating acquisitions (Moveworks) is necessary but may test investor patience as management demonstrates real revenue and margin benefits. Read More.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,312 shares of company stock worth $2,049,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

