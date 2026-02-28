Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,082.08. This represents a 59.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $500,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $692,638.96. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 123,623 shares of company stock worth $5,236,389 in the last 90 days. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

