Quantbot Technologies LP Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1,448.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

