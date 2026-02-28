Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,095 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

