5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$35.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 757063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.28.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on 5N Plus to C$35.00 (from C$29.00) and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying roughly a 15% upside vs the cited reference price. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target on 5N Plus to C$35.00 (from C$29.00) and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying roughly a 15% upside vs the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: Ventum Financial increased its target to C$35.00 (from C$30.00) and kept a “buy” rating — another analyst note implying ~15% upside. Article Title

Ventum Financial increased its target to C$35.00 (from C$30.00) and kept a “buy” rating — another analyst note implying ~15% upside. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$34.00 (from C$31.00) and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, suggesting ~11.7% upside. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$34.00 (from C$31.00) and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, suggesting ~11.7% upside. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets (BayStreet.ca, TickerReport) have carried these analyst updates, confirming wider coverage of the upgrades; the notes focus on upside from current levels rather than material changes to fundamentals. BayStreet Coverage TickerReport

Multiple outlets (BayStreet.ca, TickerReport) have carried these analyst updates, confirming wider coverage of the upgrades; the notes focus on upside from current levels rather than material changes to fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Context that may explain muted/negative intraday reaction: VNP carries a high trailing P/E (~60.5) and elevated debt-to-equity (~104%), and it recently reached a 12?month high — factors that can prompt profit?taking or cautious positioning despite upgrades.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.39.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of C$134.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

