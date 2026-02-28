Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $160,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $230.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.