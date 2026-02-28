Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 275,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,088,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,151,145.05. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

