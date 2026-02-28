Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

