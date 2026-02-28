Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $141.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

TOL opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

