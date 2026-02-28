Grace Wong-Sarad Sells 4,079 Shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Grace Wong-Sarad sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $10,197.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,903 shares in the company, valued at $297,257.50. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grace Wong-Sarad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Friday, December 5th, Grace Wong-Sarad sold 4,753 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $5,751.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Grace Wong-Sarad sold 8,056 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $9,022.72.

Alector Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Alector had a negative return on equity of 191.85% and a negative net margin of 679.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 729,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on discovering and developing immuno-neurology therapies that target the innate immune system to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Alector’s approach aims to harness the body’s natural defense mechanisms to clear pathological proteins and restore neuronal function in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, with lead programs AL001 and AL002 advancing in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.