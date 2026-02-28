Landing Point Financial Group LLC Has $14.90 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Landing Point Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 832.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 585,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.