Landing Point Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,900 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,067,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,963,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 417,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,618,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,778,000 after buying an additional 620,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

