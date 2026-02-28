BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Shares of ZUT opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.67. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of C$20.79 and a one year high of C$28.11.

About BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

