BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of ZUT opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.67. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of C$20.79 and a one year high of C$28.11.
About BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
