Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

