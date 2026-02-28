Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Jumbo Interactive Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
