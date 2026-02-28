Lift Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.22 Million (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 140,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 140,510.50323829 with 5,220,856.21864171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99972599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

