World Liberty Financial USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Billion (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One World Liberty Financial USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Liberty Financial USD has a market cap of $4.70 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Liberty Financial USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About World Liberty Financial USD

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 4,705,095,344 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi. The official website for World Liberty Financial USD is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 4,705,095,344.25044285. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99977509 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 909 active market(s) with $1,632,716,280.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Liberty Financial USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Liberty Financial USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Liberty Financial USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Liberty Financial USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.