Useless Coin (USELESS) Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Useless Coin has a market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Useless Coin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Useless Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Useless Coin Token Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,088,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Buying and Selling Useless Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,088,818.920914. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.03814254 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $9,146,061.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Useless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

