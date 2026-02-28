BFUSD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, BFUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BFUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $4.69 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BFUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,781,861,047 tokens. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,781,861,046.8360803. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99944551 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,735,174.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

