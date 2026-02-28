Midnight (NIGHT) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Major Exchanges

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Midnight token can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Midnight has a total market capitalization of $596.17 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midnight has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midnight

Midnight launched on December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midnight’s official message board is midnight.network/blog. Midnight’s official website is midnight.network.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.05926465 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $12,795,345.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midnight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

