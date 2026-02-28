STBL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.50 Million (STBL)

STBL (STBL) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, STBL has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One STBL token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STBL has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of STBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STBL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

STBL Profile

STBL’s launch date was September 12th, 2025. STBL’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. STBL’s official website is www.stbl.com. STBL’s official Twitter account is @stbl_official.

Buying and Selling STBL

According to CryptoCompare, “STBL (STBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STBL has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of STBL is 0.04314716 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $9,465,157.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.stbl.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.