Subsquid (SQD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

Subsquid (SQD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Subsquid token can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Subsquid has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Subsquid has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Subsquid

Subsquid’s genesis date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,317,564 tokens. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. Subsquid’s official website is www.sqd.ai. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev.

Subsquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 1,033,975,010.13423399 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.03720569 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,047,796.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subsquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

