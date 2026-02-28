Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,376,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.