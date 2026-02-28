Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,051 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 29th total of 15,524 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JRSH. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on JRSH

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.