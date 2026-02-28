Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,969 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

