Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Daiwa Securities Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive clinical readout for Altaviva tibial neuromodulation for urinary incontinence — could support future revenue and adoption in restorative/urogynecologic portfolio. Medtronic reports positive findings for Altaviva tibial neuromod
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: consensus “Moderate Buy” and several buy/overweight ratings and raised price targets underpin the stock’s positive bias; company also maintains a steady dividend (annualized ~$2.84, ~2.9% yield). Medtronic PLC Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed recent share performance and valuation commentary: short-term momentum is cooling (negative returns over recent weeks/months) though 1?year TSR remains positive — investors are watching whether earnings/guidance sustain the multiple. Assessing Medtronic (MDT) Valuation After Mixed Recent Share Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis shows MDT has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, which may cap sentiment despite company fundamentals — useful context for relative-performance and ETF/sector flows. How Medtronic Impacted The Healthcare Sector on The S&P 500 Chart
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale: EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares (~$5.13M at ~$97.71) and materially reduced his position — raises some investor caution though insiders may sell for personal/liquidity reasons rather than company outlook. Medtronic EVP Harry Skip Kiil Sells 52,524 Shares
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.
Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).
