Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 36.21%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.22 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Fortrea’s conference call:

Fortrea delivered Q4 and full?year 2025 results in line with guidance, reporting full?year revenue of $2,723.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $189.9 million, which management says validates their operating execution.

The company generated positive Q4 and full?year operating and free cash flow, improved DSO to 16 days, repaid approximately $76 million of senior secured notes in Q4, and finished the quarter with available liquidity in excess of $600 million .

. Fortrea exceeded its cost?savings goals, delivering roughly $153 million in gross and $93 million in net savings for 2025 and is targeting incremental $70–$80 million gross (and $40–$50M net) savings in 2026 to help margin recovery.

in gross and in net savings for 2025 and is targeting incremental gross (and $40–$50M net) savings in 2026 to help margin recovery. Commercial momentum improved late in 2025 with Q4 book?to?bill of 1.14x (TTM 1.02x), notable new wins including a long?term clinical pharmacology partnership with a top?5 pharma, and increased biotech RFP flow and full?service opportunity mix.

(TTM 1.02x), notable new wins including a long?term clinical pharmacology partnership with a top?5 pharma, and increased biotech RFP flow and full?service opportunity mix. Near?term risks remain from continued FSP headwinds and variability in pass?through revenue (driven by episodic large clinical pharmacology studies), plus customer concentration (top 10 customers = 56.8% of 2025 revenue), which could pressure revenue and margins.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 282,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

