Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,054 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 29th total of 40,201 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 86,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of FDIG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.73. 35,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,596. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDIG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume. FDIG was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.