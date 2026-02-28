NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,113 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 29th total of 5,372 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,451. NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

Institutional Trading of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

