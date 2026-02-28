Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL) Drops By 41.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,953 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 51,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 10.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF Price Performance

DLLL stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 561,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,946. GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

About GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Dell Technologies Inc stock DLLL was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

