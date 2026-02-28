Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,491 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 29th total of 30,389 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with regular income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. state and local governments, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and notes. By focusing on instruments that are free from federal AMT, the fund targets investors looking for tax-advantaged income in a structured, professionally managed vehicle.

Since its inception in September 2008, NUW has employed an active management approach, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.