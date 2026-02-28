Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 0.9% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Evercore lifted their target price on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $839,015.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,943.08. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.