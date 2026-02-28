Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Ambarella’s conference call:

Fiscal 2026 revenue grew 37.2% to $390.7M with Q4 at $100.9M (+20.1% YoY), and management guides fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 10%–15% .

with Q4 at $100.9M (+20.1% YoY), and management guides fiscal 2027 revenue growth of . Product and customer momentum across IoT, automotive and robotics — including ramping CV72/CV75 SoCs, a taped-out 4nm CV7 expected to start revenue in Q4 FY27, and broad design wins (including a $13B auto opportunity pipeline).

SoCs, a taped-out 4nm expected to start revenue in Q4 FY27, and broad design wins (including a $13B auto opportunity pipeline). Management is building an indirect channel (ISVs/distributors/integrators) and a semi?custom/custom ASIC business (first 2nm ASIC announced), but these initiatives are early-stage with little near-term revenue expected.

Strong cash generation and liquidity — ending cash and marketable securities of $312.6M , FY26 free cash flow of $58M , and ~$48M remaining on the share repurchase authorization.

, FY26 free cash flow of , and ~$48M remaining on the share repurchase authorization. Margin and operational pressures — FY26 non?GAAP gross margin declined to 60.7% (from 62.7%), non?GAAP OpEx rose 12.9%, days of inventory increased to 99, and revenue is highly concentrated with WT Microelectronics representing >70% of Q4 revenue.

Ambarella Stock Down 14.9%

Shares of AMBA traded down $10.56 on Friday, hitting $60.34. 4,384,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,186. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $355,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 783,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,305,371.78. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chan W. Lee sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $172,798.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,330.12. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,685 shares of company stock worth $2,016,598 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

