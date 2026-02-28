Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $268.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.650-4.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Gibraltar Industries’ conference call:

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

OmniMax acquisition closed on Feb 2 and is expected to contribute roughly $570M of revenue in 2026, making the residential segment >80% of the company and driving consolidated net sales guidance of $1.76–$1.83B ; management expects OmniMax to be slightly dilutive (~$0.09) in 2026 but accretive in 2027.

on Feb 2 and is expected to contribute roughly of revenue in 2026, making the residential segment >80% of the company and driving consolidated net sales guidance of ; management expects OmniMax to be slightly dilutive (~$0.09) in 2026 but accretive in 2027. Integration is underway with a centralized IMO and 20 IPTs, and synergies were increased to $24M (vs. $20M plan) with just over $15M flowing to 2026 EBITDA, including earlier-than-expected commercial cross-selling opportunities.

(vs. $20M plan) with just over flowing to 2026 EBITDA, including earlier-than-expected commercial cross-selling opportunities. Transaction financed with two term loans totaling $1.3B plus a $500M revolver and Ba3/BB? ratings, leaving a near-term elevated leverage profile (management expects < $1.1B net debt year?end) and covenant headroom of 5.25x stepping to 4.25x.

plus a revolver and Ba3/BB? ratings, leaving a near-term elevated leverage profile (management expects < $1.1B net debt year?end) and covenant headroom of 5.25x stepping to 4.25x. 2026 guidance reflects ~57% reported revenue growth at the midpoint (about 5% organic) and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to ~17.6%–17.8%, but management warns Q1 will be weak (<20% of adjusted EPS) with limited Q1 free cash flow due to timing of synergies, acquisition charges, and interest expense.

2025 ended with solid cash generation and portfolio actions—adjusted sales of $1.14B (+12%), adjusted EPS of $3.92, $137M operating cash flow, sale of EBOS for $70M, and an ongoing renewables sale aimed at accelerating debt paydown.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 7.2%

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 328,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Key Stories Impacting Gibraltar Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gibraltar Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat Street estimates — GAAP EPS $0.76 vs. $0.74 expected and revenue $268.7M vs. $265.1M expected; revenue was up ~16% year-over-year, showing top-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 results slightly beat Street estimates — GAAP EPS $0.76 vs. $0.74 expected and revenue $268.7M vs. $265.1M expected; revenue was up ~16% year-over-year, showing top-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted the OmniMax acquisition and is targeting $24M of synergies — a potential multi-year benefit to margins and consolidated revenue scale if integration proceeds as planned. Read More.

Management highlighted the OmniMax acquisition and is targeting $24M of synergies — a potential multi-year benefit to margins and consolidated revenue scale if integration proceeds as planned. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings slide deck, presentation and call transcript (useful for modeling details and segment commentary). Investors should review management’s comments on backlog, pricing, and cost actions. Read More. • Read More.

Company released the earnings slide deck, presentation and call transcript (useful for modeling details and segment commentary). Investors should review management’s comments on backlog, pricing, and cost actions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $3.65–$4.05 came in below consensus (management noted a range under Street expectations), which is the main near-term driver of downward pressure as it raises the risk of analyst cuts. Read More.

FY?2026 EPS guidance of $3.65–$4.05 came in below consensus (management noted a range under Street expectations), which is the main near-term driver of downward pressure as it raises the risk of analyst cuts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased ~20.5% in February (now ~2.2% of float), which can amplify downside on negative headlines or guidance misses. (Data summary reported in pre?earnings coverage.)

Short interest increased ~20.5% in February (now ~2.2% of float), which can amplify downside on negative headlines or guidance misses. (Data summary reported in pre?earnings coverage.) Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged mixed outcomes (headlines ranged from “exceeds expectations” to “misses estimates”), reflecting uneven takeaways — investors may see volatility while the market digests details. Read More.

Some outlets flagged mixed outcomes (headlines ranged from “exceeds expectations” to “misses estimates”), reflecting uneven takeaways — investors may see volatility while the market digests details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and profitability are headwinds: ROCK is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, near its 12?month low, and reported slim net margins, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown or margin pressure. (See company metrics and recent trading ranges.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.