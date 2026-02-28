RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $311.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

