GATX Corporation (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 31st

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 8.2% increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $184.01. 229,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,736. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.19. GATX has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a current ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Citigroup cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.