Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 8th

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

