Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 8th

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Qube Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.
Qube Company Profile
