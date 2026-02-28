Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2,383.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Heron Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Heron Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and company guidance: Heron reported Q4 revenue of $40.59M and EPS of ($0.02), both modest beats vs. Street estimates, and reported full?year 2025 net revenue of $154.9M (65% YoY growth driven by ZYNRELEF and APONVIE). Management issued FY2026 net revenue guidance of $173–$183M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–$20M — a clear near?term commercial growth signal. Heron Press Release

Q4 results and company guidance: Heron reported Q4 revenue of $40.59M and EPS of ($0.02), both modest beats vs. Street estimates, and reported full?year 2025 net revenue of $154.9M (65% YoY growth driven by ZYNRELEF and APONVIE). Management issued FY2026 net revenue guidance of $173–$183M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–$20M — a clear near?term commercial growth signal. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterates Buy and $6 target: Analyst B. Folkes continues to rate HRTX a Buy and models a multi?year recovery to profitability (FY2027+), including an eventual FY2030 EPS of $0.55 — signaling meaningful upside from current levels if execution and product growth continue. (HC Wainwright research note)

HC Wainwright reiterates Buy and $6 target: Analyst B. Folkes continues to rate HRTX a Buy and models a multi?year recovery to profitability (FY2027+), including an eventual FY2030 EPS of $0.55 — signaling meaningful upside from current levels if execution and product growth continue. (HC Wainwright research note) Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright near?term modeling: The firm provided detailed Q1–Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.03, Q2 -$0.02, Q3 -$0.01, Q4 $0.00) and a FY2026 consensus around -$0.13 — useful visibility but not an immediate catalyst. (HC Wainwright research note)

HC Wainwright near?term modeling: The firm provided detailed Q1–Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.03, Q2 -$0.02, Q3 -$0.01, Q4 $0.00) and a FY2026 consensus around -$0.13 — useful visibility but not an immediate catalyst. (HC Wainwright research note) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and takeaways from the quarter are circulating: earnings call highlights and analyst write?ups summarize the beat, commercial momentum, and guidance. These pieces help investors parse the quarter but largely echo the company release. Earnings Call Highlights Zacks Analysis WTOP Snapshot

Coverage and takeaways from the quarter are circulating: earnings call highlights and analyst write?ups summarize the beat, commercial momentum, and guidance. These pieces help investors parse the quarter but largely echo the company release. Negative Sentiment: Modest medium?term EPS downgrades from HC Wainwright: The analyst trimmed FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts slightly (FY2027 to $0.14 from $0.15; FY2028 to $0.39 from $0.43; FY2029 to $0.44 from $0.48). Those cuts reduce some of the upside implied by prior estimates and may have tempered enthusiasm after recent share gains. (HC Wainwright research note)

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.