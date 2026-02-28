PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Short Interest Update

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,188 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the January 29th total of 2,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 10,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,618. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.
