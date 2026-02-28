PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Short Interest Update

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,188 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the January 29th total of 2,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 10,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,618. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,950,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

