Short Interest in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG) Rises By 255.3%

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,471 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the January 29th total of 3,791 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of KNRG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532. Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Company Profile

KNRG is an actively managed ETF that seeks to deliver attractive monthly income by investing in credit instruments of energy and infrastructure companies. This includes bonds, notes, loans, and hybrid or preferred shares. The fund focuses on instruments that offer higher yields and higher credit quality compared to traditional high-yield bond indices.

