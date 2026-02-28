NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$6.25 price objective on the stock.
NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.04.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 3.0%
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.27 million during the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 75.29%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.4905498 EPS for the current year.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.
