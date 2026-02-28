NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$6.25 price objective on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.04.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.28. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.27 million during the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 75.29%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.4905498 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

