Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.0250.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor?grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare?earth magnetic alloys and high?purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

