Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $283.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

NYSE:LOW opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock?in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi?month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock?in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi?month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near?term restructuring costs and longer?term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near?term restructuring costs and longer?term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short?term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short?term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer?term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer?term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell?off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell?off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price?target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near?term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

