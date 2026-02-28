Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QBR.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.08.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Price Performance

QBR.B traded up C$2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$32.57 and a twelve month high of C$57.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Key Stories Impacting Quebecor

Here are the key news stories impacting Quebecor this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$60.00 and kept an “Outperform” rating — another institutional upgrade supporting near-term upside. BMO Raise

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$60.00 and kept an “Outperform” rating — another institutional upgrade supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$61.00 and set an “Outperform” rating — one of several banks increasing targets today. CIBC Raise (BayStreet) CIBC Raise (TickerReport)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$61.00 and set an “Outperform” rating — one of several banks increasing targets today. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark bumped its target to C$63.00 and kept an “Outperform” call — the most bullish target among the recent updates. ATB Cormark Raise

ATB Cormark bumped its target to C$63.00 and kept an “Outperform” call — the most bullish target among the recent updates. Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$61.00 and issued a “Buy” — another vote of confidence from sell?side analysts. Desjardins Raise

Desjardins raised its target to C$61.00 and issued a “Buy” — another vote of confidence from sell?side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Quebecor reported Q4 / FY2025 results: C$0.99 EPS and C$1.55B revenue, with ROE ~37.4% and net margin ~13% — solid profitability metrics that likely reinforced analyst upgrades. Earnings Release

Quebecor reported Q4 / FY2025 results: C$0.99 EPS and C$1.55B revenue, with ROE ~37.4% and net margin ~13% — solid profitability metrics that likely reinforced analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus summarized as “Moderate Buy” — broader analyst sentiment trending constructive. Consensus Note

Broker consensus summarized as “Moderate Buy” — broader analyst sentiment trending constructive. Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$57.00 but maintains a “Sector Perform” rating (minimal implied upside). RBC Update

RBC raised its target to C$57.00 but maintains a “Sector Perform” rating (minimal implied upside). Neutral Sentiment: National Bank lifted its target to C$57.00 and kept “Sector Perform” — an incremental move with limited directional impact. National Bank Update

National Bank lifted its target to C$57.00 and kept “Sector Perform” — an incremental move with limited directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank increased its target to C$54.50 but kept “Sector Perform” — the target implies a small downside versus the current price. Scotiabank Update

Scotiabank increased its target to C$54.50 but kept “Sector Perform” — the target implies a small downside versus the current price. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded Quebecor from “Buy” to “Hold” despite raising its target to C$60.00 — a mixed signal that could temper enthusiasm from some investors. TD Downgrade

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.