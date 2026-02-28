Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QBR.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.08.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.
Key Stories Impacting Quebecor
Here are the key news stories impacting Quebecor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$60.00 and kept an “Outperform” rating — another institutional upgrade supporting near-term upside. BMO Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$61.00 and set an “Outperform” rating — one of several banks increasing targets today. CIBC Raise (BayStreet) CIBC Raise (TickerReport)
- Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark bumped its target to C$63.00 and kept an “Outperform” call — the most bullish target among the recent updates. ATB Cormark Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$61.00 and issued a “Buy” — another vote of confidence from sell?side analysts. Desjardins Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Quebecor reported Q4 / FY2025 results: C$0.99 EPS and C$1.55B revenue, with ROE ~37.4% and net margin ~13% — solid profitability metrics that likely reinforced analyst upgrades. Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus summarized as “Moderate Buy” — broader analyst sentiment trending constructive. Consensus Note
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$57.00 but maintains a “Sector Perform” rating (minimal implied upside). RBC Update
- Neutral Sentiment: National Bank lifted its target to C$57.00 and kept “Sector Perform” — an incremental move with limited directional impact. National Bank Update
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank increased its target to C$54.50 but kept “Sector Perform” — the target implies a small downside versus the current price. Scotiabank Update
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded Quebecor from “Buy” to “Hold” despite raising its target to C$60.00 — a mixed signal that could temper enthusiasm from some investors. TD Downgrade
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.
