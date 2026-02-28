Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 182,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.34. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cimpress by 110.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after buying an additional 619,360 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,620,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,083,000 after acquiring an additional 272,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thomas W acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

